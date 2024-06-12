San Francisco jails have reached a crisis point

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the state of San Francisco's jails. A recent investigation by Mission Local's Joe Eskenazi found that inmates are desperate to get out of San Francisco jails, even if the only option is state prison.

Inmates, attorneys, and jail staffers say conditions have grown “chaotic” due to overcrowding, understaffing, and the presence of inmates with substance abuse and mental health disorders.

What will it take to address this ongoing crisis? How has Mayor London Breed dealt with these issues and where do mayoral candidates running to unseat her stand?

Guest:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor for Mission Local

Resources:

Mission Local: This SF jail inmate can’t wait to go to state prison. He’s not alone.

Mission Local: Overcrowding, assaults prompted jail lockdowns, SF Sheriff says

San Francisco Chronicle: A judge urged S.F. jail to allow outdoor exercise. Instead, it opened a window

Mission Local: SF inmates sue in federal court for access to sunlight in jail

Los Angeles Times: Two San Francisco jails lock down, citing assaults on workers; union calls for National Guard