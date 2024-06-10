© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

LA Times exposes possible radioactive dumping around the Bay Area

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:34 AM PDT
Views, walking trails and an off-leash dog park make César Chávez Park a popular one in the East Bay. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)
Views, walking trails and an off-leash dog park make César Chávez Park a popular one in the East Bay.
  (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a recent Los Angeles Times investigation that reveals how the former chemical company Stauffer may have dumped radioactive waste at several East Bay park sites.

For most of the 20th century, Stauffer disposed of thousands of tons of industrial waste near its factory grounds along Richmond’s southeast shoreline, according to the investigation.

Stauffer also discarded industrial waste at several Bay Area sites — including present-day César Chávez Park and the Albany Bulb, two popular parks built atop former municipal landfills. But it wasn’t until last year that California Department of Toxic Substances Control officials shared the chemical manufacturer’s historic disposal records with regulators in charge of the other sites.

Guest:

Tony Briscoe, environmental reporter with the Los Angeles Times

Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Revelations of possible radioactive dumping around the Bay Area trigger new testing at parks

Berkeleyside: Radioactive waste at Cesar Chavez Park? Berkeley to test former landfill site

