© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What does Claudia Sheinbaum's election mean for Mexico?

By Malihe Razazan
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:16 AM PDT
Fotografía: Gabriela Malagón/ Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México
GABRIELA MALAGON / SECRETARÍA D/ SECRETARÍA DE CULTURA DE LA CI
/
SECRETARÍA DE CULTURA DE LA CI
Viernes 7 de febrero de 2020 Fotografía: Gabriela Malagón/ Secretaría de Cultura de la Ciudad de México

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the presidential election in Mexico.

Last Sunday, Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, won the election with nearly 60 percent of the vote, according to a rapid sample count by Mexico's electoral authority.

Her party, the ruling Morena party, founded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will control two-thirds of both chambers of the national Congress and 24 of Mexico's 32 governorships.

Guest:

Alfredo Corchado, executive editor of the Puente News Collaborative

Resources:

EL Paso Times: President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's future U.S.-Mexico relationship 'runs through Texas'

Al Jazeera: ‘La Presidenta’: Claudia Sheinbaum wins historic Mexico election mandate

Al Jaeera: Mexico’s election: A victory for organised crime

The New York Times: Mexico’s New President Has a Daunting Job: Stop the Blood Bath

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan