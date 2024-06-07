What does Claudia Sheinbaum's election mean for Mexico?

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the presidential election in Mexico.

Last Sunday, Claudia Sheinbaum, a climate scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, won the election with nearly 60 percent of the vote, according to a rapid sample count by Mexico's electoral authority.

Her party, the ruling Morena party, founded by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, will control two-thirds of both chambers of the national Congress and 24 of Mexico's 32 governorships.

Guest:

Alfredo Corchado, executive editor of the Puente News Collaborative

