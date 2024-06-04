How Christian Nationalists have taken over the Republican Party

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Bad Faith, a new documentary that reveals how Christian Nationalists have succeeded in taking over the Republican Party.

For decades, the movement's fringe leaders said their plan was to Christianize the United States. Today, Republican politicians use that same language. Bad Faith also highlights secular and interfaith leaders who are bravely confronting the unholy forces threatening democracy.

If you're in the Bay Area, Bad Faith will screen at The Roxie in San Francisco on Sunday, June 9, at 1pm.

Guest:

Stephen Ujlaki, producer, writer, and director of Bad Faith, and professor of screenwriting at Loyola Marymount University

Resources:

Mother Jones: A New Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of Christian Nationalism

MSNBC: What to say to your child when Christian nationalists threaten to bomb his library

The Guardian: ‘Demolishing democracy’: how much danger does Christian nationalism pose?