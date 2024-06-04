© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

How Christian Nationalists have taken over the Republican Party

By Rose Aguilar
Published June 4, 2024 at 9:39 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Bad Faith, a new documentary that reveals how Christian Nationalists have succeeded in taking over the Republican Party.

For decades, the movement's fringe leaders said their plan was to Christianize the United States. Today, Republican politicians use that same language. Bad Faith also highlights secular and interfaith leaders who are bravely confronting the unholy forces threatening democracy.

If you're in the Bay Area, Bad Faith will screen at The Roxie in San Francisco on Sunday, June 9, at 1pm.

Guest:

Stephen Ujlaki, producer, writer, and director of Bad Faith, and professor of screenwriting at Loyola Marymount University

Resources:

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
