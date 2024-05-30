On this edition of Your Call, Ari Berman discusses his latest book, "Minority Rule: The Right-Wing Attack on the Will of the People - and the Fight to Resist It."

In roughly two decades, white Americans will no longer make up the majority of the United States. That prospect has terrified right-wing actors and Republican politicians, who, for decades, have said the demographic shift will undermine their political power. While some have worked to expand their base and serve non-white voters, Berman's book shows how that approach has fallen to the wayside in favor of more sinister strategies like voter suppression, election subversion, dark money, legislative power grabs, immigration restrictions, census manipulation, and the whitewashing of history.

How are people fighting back? What works?

Guest:

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones, and author of "Minority Rule," "Give Us the Ballot," and "Herding Donkeys"

Resources:

Pew Research Center: Most Americans say the declining share of White people in the U.S. is neither good nor bad for society

AP:Voter outreach groups targeted by new laws in several GOP-led states are struggling to do their work

Capitol News Illinois: Lawmakers OK bill to require ‘faithful’ electors in 2024, loosen campaign finance rules

