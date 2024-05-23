ICC prosecutor files for arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Hamas leaders

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the International Criminal Court's decision to seek arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohamed Deif, and Ismail Haniyeh.

The court says Netanyahu and Gallant “bear criminal responsibility” for war crimes and crimes against humanity, including “starvation of civilians as a method of warfare,” and “intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population.”

Hamas leaders bear responsibility for “war crimes and crimes against humanity,” the taking of captives, torture, rape, and other acts of sexual violence.

The Hamas attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 253 hostages, according to Reuters. Israel says 124 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza.

Israel's assault on Gaza has resulted in over 35,000 deaths, including over 14,500 children. As of April 1, Gaza's health ministry reports that 32 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration — Save The Children found 27 of those deaths were children.

Guest:

Reed Brody, veteran war crimes prosecutor who exposed torture in Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib during the Bush administration, and author of “To Catch a Dictator”

Resources:

The Nation: Who’s Afraid of the International Criminal Court?

New York Times: Why a Prosecutor Went Public With Arrest Warrant Requests for Hamas and Israeli Leaders

The Guardian: Blinken willing to work with Congress on potential sanctions against ICC

