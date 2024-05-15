Majority oppose Trump GOP plan to ban abortion nationwide

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss reaction to the anti-abortion movement's latest bills and plans.

Donald Trump recently told Time Magazine that he would allow conservative states to monitor women's pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans. Louisiana Republicans rejected a bill to add rape and incest exceptions to an abortion ban. They also want to classify abortion pills as "controlled dangerous substances."

What is the experience of women who are forced to carry a pregnancy and what support is there for them in Republican-controlled states? How are activists responding to the GOP's ultimate plan for a nationwide abortion ban?

Guests:

Jessica Mason Pieklo, senior vice president and executive editor of the Rewire News Group, author of "The End of Roe v. Wade: Inside the Right’s Plan to Destroy Legal Abortion," and co-host of the podcast Boom! Lawyered

Audrey Hayworth, advocate for sexual assault and abuse survivors, volunteer for the Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response center in Louisiana

