SF schools face budget crisis, potential layoffs & school closures

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the state of San Francisco's public schools as the district faces a $420 million deficit.

The district has also seen a seen a steady decline in the number of students attending public schools since 1999. It's expecting to lose another 4,600 by 2032. That has prompted the district to consider layoffs and school closures, though the decision on which schools to close won't come until next fall.

What does this all mean for parents, students, and the future of public education in San Francisco?

Guests:

Dr. Matt Wayne, SFUSD superintendent

Jill Wynns, former longtime member of the San Francisco Board of Education

Reina Tello, community organizer and SFUSD parent

Resources:

SFUSD: Resource Alignment Initiative

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco poised to close some schools by 2025 amid loss of 10,000 students

SFist: State Monitors Take Partial Oversight of SFUSD Finances, as District Runs Risk of Going Broke

The Frisc: In SF’s Upcoming School Board Race, Only One Incumbent Is Running for Re-Election

The Nation: Is the Hardest Job in Education Convincing Parents to Send Their Kids to a San Francisco Public School?

