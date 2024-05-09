SF schools face budget crisis, potential layoffs & school closures
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the state of San Francisco's public schools as the district faces a $420 million deficit.
The district has also seen a seen a steady decline in the number of students attending public schools since 1999. It's expecting to lose another 4,600 by 2032. That has prompted the district to consider layoffs and school closures, though the decision on which schools to close won't come until next fall.
What does this all mean for parents, students, and the future of public education in San Francisco?
Guests:
Dr. Matt Wayne, SFUSD superintendent
Jill Wynns, former longtime member of the San Francisco Board of Education
Reina Tello, community organizer and SFUSD parent
