© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

SF schools face budget crisis, potential layoffs & school closures

By Rose Aguilar,
Savannah Harriman-PoteSandra Halladey
Published May 9, 2024 at 9:44 AM PDT
Classroom
Pxhere
/
Google Images
Classroom

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the state of San Francisco's public schools as the district faces a $420 million deficit.

The district has also seen a seen a steady decline in the number of students attending public schools since 1999. It's expecting to lose another 4,600 by 2032. That has prompted the district to consider layoffs and school closures, though the decision on which schools to close won't come until next fall.

What does this all mean for parents, students, and the future of public education in San Francisco?

Guests:

Dr. Matt Wayne, SFUSD superintendent

Jill Wynns, former longtime member of the San Francisco Board of Education

Reina Tello, community organizer and SFUSD parent

Resources:

SFUSD: Resource Alignment Initiative

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco poised to close some schools by 2025 amid loss of 10,000 students

SFist: State Monitors Take Partial Oversight of SFUSD Finances, as District Runs Risk of Going Broke

The Frisc: In SF’s Upcoming School Board Race, Only One Incumbent Is Running for Re-Election

The Nation: Is the Hardest Job in Education Convincing Parents to Send Their Kids to a San Francisco Public School?

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Savannah Harriman-Pote
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
Sandra Halladey
Sandra Halladey is a member of the 2024 KALW Audio Academy.
Passionate about speaking up for and building a constituency of support for public institutions — especially public education and the arts.
See stories by Sandra Halladey