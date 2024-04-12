Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, as war nears 1-year anniversary

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, Sudanese-American journalist Isma'il Kushkush joins us to discuss the devastating impact of the war in Sudan on people's lives.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees reports that over 8.5 million Sudanese have been forced to flee their homes in Sudan since April 2023 when the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Over the past year, Sudan's civil war has killed more than 16,000 people and forced 8 million people to flee their homes.

The U.N. humanitarian office has warned that the war put Sudan on course to become the world’s worst hunger crisis with malnutrition soaring and already claiming children’s lives.

Guest:

Isma'il Kushkush, freelance Sudanese-American journalist

