Palestinians discuss the ongoing massacre and carnage in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, Palestinian writers Susan Abulhawa and Mosab Abu Toha will discuss the latest from Gaza, where the US-backed Israeli assault has killed over 32,000 Palestinians, including 12,000 children. At least 30 Palestinians, including 24 children, have died from starvation and dehydration. Over 75,000 people have been wounded.

Yesterday, seven food aid workers with the World Central Kitchen were killed in an Israeli airstrike. This comes a day after Israeli troops withdrew from the Al-Shifa Hospital after a two-week raid, leaving dead bodies on the ground and Gaza's largest medical complex in ruins. Last week, the Biden administration signed off on even more warplanes and weapons for Israel, including 2,000 pound bombs, according to the Washington Post.

Guests:

Susan Abulhawa, poet, essayist, author of Against the Loveless World, co-chair of Palestine Writes, the first North American Palestinian literature festival, and founder of Playgrounds for Palestine

Mosab Abu Toha, poet, scholar, librarian, author of Things You May Find Hidden in My Ear, and founder of the Edward Said Library, Gaza’s first English-language library

Resources:

AlJazeera by Susan Abulhawa: Love in the time of genocide

The New Yorker by Mosab Abu Toha: A Palestinian Poet’s Perilous Journey Out of Gaza

The Guardian: ‘Not a normal war’: doctors say children have been targeted by Israeli snipers in Gaza