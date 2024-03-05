California's key races & ballot measures on election day

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss California's primary election. Voters are weighing in on a slew of measures dealing with the housing and homeless crisis, taxes, policing, education, and mental health.

California voters will also determine which candidates for US Senate will advance to the November general election.

Guests:

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

Marisa Kendall, reporter covering the homelessness crisis in California for CalMatters

Alex Gecan, senior public safety reporter at Berkeleyside

Resources:

