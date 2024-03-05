Concerns over low turnout as SF voters go to the polls

At a polling station in the lobby of a downtown office building in the financial district of San Francisco, there were more poll workers than potential voters. It was a very slow morning for in person voting, according to poll inspector Mr Frank Williams:

“I'm seeing a change that very few people are voting because they can vote by mail. So very few people come to the polls. Some of the old schoolers have always been to the polls. They would go anyway. But a lot of people are just there to take their time out doing the mail. So. okay, expect low turnout.”

Lauren, from San Francisco, was only voting in person:

“because I forgot to change my address so I went to my old address.”

Alec, who moved to San Francisco 18 months ago, was passing by and said he wasn't planning to vote in this election.

“I usually vote, I'm certainly someone who likes to pay attention, like, or try to vote, you know, when I can.”

Most of the people who spoke to KALW said they had already mailed in their ballots. When asked how they made their decisions, answers were split evenly between talking to friends, reading the ballot arguments and voting straight from a slate mailed to them.