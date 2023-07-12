Picking up litter – and spirits – on San Francisco’s streets

This story aired in the July 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Rituals are important. They provide structure and meaning, and they support a practice—spiritual or otherwise.

A group of volunteers meet up every Sunday morning at Manny’s, a cafe and event space in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their devotion? Cleaning up the neighborhood’s notoriously litter-clogged streets. To prepare, they don rubber gloves, bedazzled orange safety vests, and turn up the dance tunes. Once the trash bags are full, volunteers receive freebies at local eateries and other merchants. Welcome to Manny’s Disco Trash Cleanup.

