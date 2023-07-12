© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Picking up litter – and spirits – on San Francisco’s streets

KALW | By Mary Catherine O'Connor
Published July 12, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
This story aired in the July 12, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Rituals are important. They provide structure and meaning, and they support a practice—spiritual or otherwise.

A group of volunteers meet up every Sunday morning at Manny’s, a cafe and event space in San Francisco’s Mission District. Their devotion? Cleaning up the neighborhood’s notoriously litter-clogged streets. To prepare, they don rubber gloves, bedazzled orange safety vests, and turn up the dance tunes. Once the trash bags are full, volunteers receive freebies at local eateries and other merchants. Welcome to Manny’s Disco Trash Cleanup.

You can sign up for a future disco cleanup here.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

Mary Catherine O'Connor
