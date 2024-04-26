Universities intensify crack down on the growing pro-Palestine protests

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the crackdown on peaceful Gaza solidarity protests popping up across US college campuses. Students are demanding that their universities divest from companies that profit from Israeli occupation.

We also talk about an investigation into the increasingly repressive measures being deployed to target protesters and social movements in the US.

Guests:

Hoda Sherif, Journalist receiving her master's degree at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism

Lara-Nour Walton, reporting deputy of audio at Columbia Daily Spectator

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and the author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

