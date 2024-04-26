© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Universities intensify crack down on the growing pro-Palestine protests

By Malihe Razazan
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:44 AM PDT
Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a tent encampment in front of Sproul Hall on the UC Berkeley campus
/
NBC

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the crackdown on peaceful Gaza solidarity protests popping up across US college campuses. Students are demanding that their universities divest from companies that profit from Israeli occupation.

We also talk about an investigation into the increasingly repressive measures being deployed to target protesters and social movements in the US.

Guests:

Hoda Sherif, Journalist receiving her master's degree at Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism

Lara-Nour Walton, reporting deputy of audio at Columbia Daily Spectator

Adam Federman, reporting fellow with Type Investigations, and the author of Fasting and Feasting: The Life of Visionary Food Writer Patience Gray

Resources:

The Nation: Inside the Gaza Solidarity Encampment at Columbia University

In These Times: The War on Protest Is Here

AP: Carefully planned and partly improvised: inside the Columbia protest that fueled a national movement

Aljazeera: Before Israel’s war on Gaza: Other times US campuses became battlegrounds

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan