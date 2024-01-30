© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

Remembering the activism & courage of Fred Korematsu

By Rose Aguilar,
Sandra Halladey
Published January 30, 2024 at 8:37 AM PST
Fred T. Korematsu (center, left) with his parents and brothers at the Stonehurst Flower Nursery that the family owned and operated in East Oakland.
The National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institute
Fred T. Korematsu (center, left) with his parents and brothers at the Stonehurst Flower Nursery that the family owned and operated in East Oakland.

On this edition Your Call, we continue our series on the incarceration of more than 125,000 Japanese Americans between 1942 and 1946 by marking Fred Korematsu Day.

In 1942, when he was just 23, Korematsu was arrested for refusing to report to the US government's incarceration camps for Japanese Americans.

After he was arrested and convicted, he appealed his case to the US Supreme Court, which he lost in 1944. In 1983, a team of lawyers reopened his case and his conviction was overturned.

Fred Korematsu remained an activist for the rest of his life.

Guests:

Courtney Peagler, vice president and director of education at the Fred T. Korematsu Institute

Don Tamaki, attorney who was part of the team that overturned Fred Korematsu’s 40-year conviction and board member of Stop Repeating History

Resources:

National Constitution Center: On this day, the Supreme Court issues the Korematsu decision

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Opinion: I represented civil rights legend Fred Korematsu. He was an activist for all Americans.

Al Jazeera: Fred Korematsu: Why his story still matters today

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Sandra Halladey
Sandra Halladey is a member of the 2024 KALW Audio Academy.
Passionate about speaking up for and building a constituency of support for public institutions — especially public education and the arts.
See stories by Sandra Halladey