Remembering the activism & courage of Fred Korematsu

On this edition Your Call, we continue our series on the incarceration of more than 125,000 Japanese Americans between 1942 and 1946 by marking Fred Korematsu Day.

In 1942, when he was just 23, Korematsu was arrested for refusing to report to the US government's incarceration camps for Japanese Americans.

After he was arrested and convicted, he appealed his case to the US Supreme Court, which he lost in 1944. In 1983, a team of lawyers reopened his case and his conviction was overturned.

Fred Korematsu remained an activist for the rest of his life.

Guests:

Courtney Peagler, vice president and director of education at the Fred T. Korematsu Institute

Don Tamaki, attorney who was part of the team that overturned Fred Korematsu’s 40-year conviction and board member of Stop Repeating History

