Climate activists cancel DOE sit-in after Biden pauses LNG exports

On this edition of Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the health and environmental impacts of liquid natural gas.

Last Friday, the Biden administration announced a pause on all new natural gas export terminals. The decision could impact the approval of nearly a dozen proposed gas export projects in the US.

According to Grist, Venture Global’s CP2 project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, one of the largest proposed LNG terminals, could move enough gas to produce around 5.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide over its 30-year lifespan. That’s more than 20 times as much carbon as Alaska’s controversial Willow oil project, which Biden approved last year.

Environmentalists and climate activists celebrated the decision, saying a pause is the most effective strategy to halt these facilities because it's legally bulletproof.

Guests:

Roishetta Ozane, founder of The Vessel Project of Louisiana

Jaime Henn, founder and director of Fossil Free Media

John Beard, founder and executive director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network

Resources:

Sierra Club: US LNG Export Tracker

Sierra Club: Biden Administration: No New LNG Export Terminals

Louisiana Illuminator: As peak hurricane season looms, banks bolster cozy relationship with fossil fuel industry

Canary Media: The LNG export boom just hit a snag in Texas

Grist: The big question behind Biden’s liquefied natural gas pause