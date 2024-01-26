Israel ordered to prevent genocide in Gaza & violence in the West Bank

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the top UN court ordering Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and immediately provide humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Then we'll discuss Israel’s Second Front, a PBS Frontline documentary that investigates increasing violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers and rising support for militant groups, including Hamas, in the occupied West Bank, after the October 7 attacks.

Guests:

Ramita Navai, Emmy award-winning investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

HuffPost: U.N. Court Acknowledges Genocide Risk In Gaza, Dealing Historic Blow To Israel And U.S.

+972: Palestinians struggle to rebuild their lives after West Bank settler pogroms

Al Jazeera: Voices of the occupied West Bank: 'Any action is resistance'