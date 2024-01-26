© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Israel ordered to prevent genocide in Gaza & violence in the West Bank

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:06 AM PST
FRONTLINE: "Israel's Second Front"
FRONTLINE: "Israel's Second Front"

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the top UN court ordering Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and immediately provide humanitarian aid to Gazans.

Then we'll discuss Israel’s Second Front, a PBS Frontline documentary that investigates increasing violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers and rising support for militant groups, including Hamas, in the occupied West Bank, after the October 7 attacks.

Guests:

Ramita Navai, Emmy award-winning investigative journalist and documentary filmmaker

Akbar Shahid Ahmed, senior diplomatic correspondent for HuffPost

Resources:

HuffPost: U.N. Court Acknowledges Genocide Risk In Gaza, Dealing Historic Blow To Israel And U.S.

+972: Palestinians struggle to rebuild their lives after West Bank settler pogroms

Al Jazeera: Voices of the occupied West Bank: 'Any action is resistance'

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar