How Leonard Leo's dark money groups are targeting the abortion pill

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:42 AM PST

Robin Marty
/
Flickr

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the dark money flowing to groups trying to limit medication abortion. According to the 19th, central to the effort to block use of the abortion drug is conservative legal activist Leonard Leo, who has played a well-known role shaping the current judiciary

Tax filings shed light on the conservative activist's role in the network of groups challenging FDA regulation of mifepristone in a case set to go before the Supreme Court.

Guests:

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent for The 19th

Jodi Jacobson, longtime writer, reporter, and editor focusing on reproductive justice

Web Resources:

The 19th: Dark money is flowing to groups trying to limit medication abortion. Leonard Leo is again at the center.

Lever: Leonard Leo’s Fight Against Abortion Access

The 19th: Missouri advocates launch campaign to restore abortion access in the state

The NY Times: Tracking Abortion Bans Across the Country

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
