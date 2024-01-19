How Leonard Leo's dark money groups are targeting the abortion pill

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the dark money flowing to groups trying to limit medication abortion. According to the 19th, central to the effort to block use of the abortion drug is conservative legal activist Leonard Leo, who has played a well-known role shaping the current judiciary

Tax filings shed light on the conservative activist's role in the network of groups challenging FDA regulation of mifepristone in a case set to go before the Supreme Court.

Guests:

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent for The 19th

Jodi Jacobson, longtime writer, reporter, and editor focusing on reproductive justice

