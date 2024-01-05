What new and sustainable forms of journalism should look like

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the state of the media, The Objective, an independent non-profit newsroom that examines systems of power and inequity in journalism, coverage of vulnerable communities in the US, and Going for Broke: Living on the Edge in the World’s Richest Country, co-edited by Alissa Quart.

Poynter called 2023 a bloodbath for the news industry. There were more than 20,000 layoffs in the media industry in 2023, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas. What can we expect in 2024?

Guests:

Alissa Quart, executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and author and editor of many books, including Going for Broke: Living on the Edge in the World’s Richest Country, Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America and Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream

Gabe Schneider, reporter and editorial director at Los Angeles Public Press and co-founder of The Objective

Web Resources:

Poynter: 2023 was the worst year for the news business since the pandemic

Nieman Lab:Journalism investment comes to Los Angeles