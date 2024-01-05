© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

What new and sustainable forms of journalism should look like

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the state of the media, The Objective, an independent non-profit newsroom that examines systems of power and inequity in journalism, coverage of vulnerable communities in the US, and Going for Broke: Living on the Edge in the World’s Richest Country, co-edited by Alissa Quart.

Poynter called 2023 a bloodbath for the news industry. There were more than 20,000 layoffs in the media industry in 2023, according to Challenger, Gray and Christmas. What can we expect in 2024?

Guests:

Alissa Quart, executive director of the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, and author and editor of many books, including Going for Broke: Living on the Edge in the World’s Richest Country, Squeezed: Why Our Families Can’t Afford America and Bootstrapped: Liberating Ourselves from the American Dream

Gabe Schneider, reporter and editorial director at Los Angeles Public Press and co-founder of The Objective

Web Resources:

Poynter: 2023 was the worst year for the news business since the pandemic

Nieman Lab:Journalism investment comes to Los AngelesNAME

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar