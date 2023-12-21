© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Abortion Pills Go Global: Reproductive Freedom Across Borders

Published December 21, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call, social scientist Sydney Calkin discusses her new book, Abortion Pills Go Global: Reproductive Freedom Across Borders.

Calkin examines how the global flow of these pills is changing the politics of abortion in countries with restrictive abortion laws. Here in the United States, women used abortion pills to end more than half of unwanted pregnancies in recent years.

Sydney Calkin, senior lecturer in the School of Geography at Queen Mary University of London and co-editor of After Repeal: Re-thinking Abortion Politics 

The Conversation: Mexican court ruling upholding women’s right to abortion shows global trend better than US Roe v Wade decision

The Guardian: US judge blocks law that would have been first to ban ‘abortion pill reversal

Politico: Pharmacies begin dispensing abortion pills

The New York Times: A New Border Crossing: Americans Turn to Mexico for Abortions

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Sarah Lai Stirland
Sarah Lai Stirland is a freelance journalist and editor living in the South Bay. Her reporting background is in technology, science writing, law and policy. For the past few years, she's written about issues related to aging.
