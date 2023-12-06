Big Ag's emissions & campaign at the Climate Summit in Dubai

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Big Ag's greenhouse gas emissions and their coordinated campaign at the UN Climate Summit in Dubai.

The world’s top five meat and dairy corporations, including Tyson and Cargill, are responsible for more annual greenhouse gas emissions than Exxon, Shell or BP, according to a 2018 report from GRAIN and the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy. The report says in order to avert climate catastrophe, we must reduce production and consumption of meat and dairy in overproducing and overconsuming countries and in affluent populations globally.

According to documents obtained by DeSmog and the Guardian, major meat companies and industry lobby groups have a large presence at the climate summit in Dubai, equipped with a communications plan to get a pro-meat message heard by policymakers throughout the conference.

Guests:

Rachel Sherrington, investigative researcher and journalist

Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox covering animal welfare and the future of meat

Georgina Gustin, reporter for InsideClimate News covering climate change and agriculture

Web Resources:

Vox: There’s less meat at this year’s climate talks. But there’s plenty of bull

Inside Climate News: At COP28, the Role of Food Systems in the Climate Crisis Will Get More Attention Than Ever

The Guardian: Plans to present meat as ‘sustainable nutrition’ at Cop28 revealed