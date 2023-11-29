Food banks struggle to keep up with demand as US hunger soars

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing hunger crisis in the United States, which has soared post-covid.

More than 27 million people don't have enough to eat, according to a new report from Hunger Free America. The number of people who struggle with hunger has increased by 40 percent from 2021 because federal pandemic-era benefits like SNAP and the Child Tax Credit have been cut or reduced. Food banks and aid organizations across the country are struggling to keep up with demand.

Why are politicians failing to address this crisis?

Guests:

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America and author of All You Can Eat: How Hungry Is America?

Tanis Crosby, executive director of the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and former CEO of the YWCAs in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Marin County

Allison Goodwin, director of programs for the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa