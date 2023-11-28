On this edition of Your Call, longtime media critic and columnist Norman Solomon discusses his new book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of its Military Machine.

He argues that more than twenty years ago, 9/11 and the US invasion of Afghanistan set into motion a hugely consequential shift in America’s foreign policy: a perpetual state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public.

He writes: "What happens at the other end of American weaponry has remained almost entirely a mystery, with only occasional brief glimpses before the curtain falls back into its usual place. Meanwhile, the results at home fester in shadows. Overall, America has been conditioned to accept ongoing wars without ever really knowing what they’re doing to people we’ll never see."

Guest:

Norman Solomon, veteran media critic, columnist, activist, co-founder of RootsAction, executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy, and author of 13 books, including his latest, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of its Military Machine.

