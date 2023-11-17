Media coverage of APEC & ceasefire protest at DNC headquarters

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss media coverage of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco.

Activists took to the streets to demand a ceasefire in Gaza and policies that protect people and the planet over profits. In preparation for the APEC summit, San Francisco officials cleared out homeless encampments in the neighborhoods surrounding the conference, according to reports.

We'll also discuss Wednesday's protest outside DNC headquarters in Washington DC. Leaders of the Ceasefire Now Coalition said volunteers were pepper-sprayed, kicked, pulled by their hair, and dragged down flights of stairs by officers in riot gear, according to The Guardian.

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48 Hills and former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian

Alexander Sammon, politics writer at Slate

