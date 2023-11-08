© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
People wait in overnight lines for free care from Remote Area Medical

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 8, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST
Hundreds of medical professionals working on patients at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Remote Area Medical (RAM), an organization that provides free medical, dental, vision, and veterinary care to hundreds of thousands of people through the operation of pop-up clinics across the country.

In 1985, the late Stan Brock, a British born cowboy turned TV star left behind his career for a higher calling. He wanted to bring basic healthcare to people who desperately needed it. He sold everything he owned and founded RAM. He vowed to never take a salary.

Stan Brock passed away on August 29, 2018, at 82, but his legacy lives on. The documentary, Medicine Man, tells his story. It’ll be screened in theaters across the country on November 14 at 7pm.

Guests:

Paul Michael Angell, director and producer of the award-winning documentary, Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Jeff Eastman, CEO of Remote Area Medical and former volunteer

Web Resources:

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
