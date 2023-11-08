People wait in overnight lines for free care from Remote Area Medical

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Remote Area Medical (RAM), an organization that provides free medical, dental, vision, and veterinary care to hundreds of thousands of people through the operation of pop-up clinics across the country.

In 1985, the late Stan Brock, a British born cowboy turned TV star left behind his career for a higher calling. He wanted to bring basic healthcare to people who desperately needed it. He sold everything he owned and founded RAM. He vowed to never take a salary.

Stan Brock passed away on August 29, 2018, at 82, but his legacy lives on. The documentary, Medicine Man, tells his story. It’ll be screened in theaters across the country on November 14 at 7pm.

Guests:

Paul Michael Angell, director and producer of the award-winning documentary, Medicine Man: The Stan Brock Story

Jeff Eastman, CEO of Remote Area Medical and former volunteer

