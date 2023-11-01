Over 8,500 Palestinians killed in Gaza, including 3,500 children

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the assault on Gaza and the surge in settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian medical authorities say more than 8,000 people, including 3,457 children, have been killed in Gaza. In the West Bank, 120 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

What is Israel's end game?

Guests:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and dontributing editor of the Middle East Report

Shuruq As’ad, Palestinian journalist for RMC Montecarlo Radio and representative of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate

Phyllis Bennis, fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies, author and editor of 11 books, including Understanding the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Primer, and international adviser for Jewish Voice for Peace