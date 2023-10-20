© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Media coverage of the assault on Gaza

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 20, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Israel's assault on Gaza following Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7.

At least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 have been wounded, according to the health ministry in Gaza. Of the total death toll, 1,524 were children.

Guests:

Haggai Matar, award-winning Israeli journalist and executive director of +972 Magazine

Chris McGreal, writer for the Guardian US, and author of American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts

Web Resources:

The Guardian: A real friend of Israel would be making it face up to some uncomfortable truths

The Guardian: US right heats up inflammatory rhetoric on Palestine as Muslim groups worry

+972: Gaza’s shock attack has terrified Israelis. It should also unveil the context

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
