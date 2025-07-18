© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A conversation with KALW ED James Kass about the CPB cuts

By Malihe Razazan
Published July 18, 2025 at 8:29 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, KALW executive director James Kass discusses $1.1 billion in cuts to The Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Once the law goes into effect, KALW will lose $400,000 per year for the next two years.

All but two Senate Republicans passed the bill yesterday. Late last night, the House voted 216-to-213, with two Republicans joining the Democrats. The bill now goes to Trump for his signature.

NPR CEO Katherine Maher issued a statement calling the cut an "irreversible loss" to the public radio system. She said the effect would be "an unwarranted dismantling of beloved local civic institutions, and an act of Congress that disregards the public will."

Guest:

James Kassexecutive director of KALW Public Media

Resources:

