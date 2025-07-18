KALW Almanac - Friday July 18, 2025

Today is Friday, the 18th of July of 2025,

July 18 is the 199th day of the year

166 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:02:34 am

and sunset will be at 8:29:08 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:51 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.8°F

The first high tide will be at 5:43 am at 3.9 feet

the first low tide was at 10:51 am at 2 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach today will be at 5:32 pm at 6.37 feet

The moon is currently 44.9% visible

It's still considered a quarter moon

We'll have a New Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 24th of July of 2025 at 12:11 pm

Today is....

National Tropical Fruit Day

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also....

Constitution Day (Uruguay)

Nelson Mandela International Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1867 – Margaret Brown, American philanthropist and activist (died 1932)

1895 – Machine Gun Kelly, American gangster (died 1954)

1906 – S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-American academic and politician (died 1992)

1906 – Clifford Odets, American director, playwright, and screenwriter (died 1963)

1908 – Peace Pilgrim, American mystic and activist (died 1981)

1909 – Andrei Gromyko, Belarusian-Russian economist and politician, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (died 1989)

1911 – Hume Cronyn, Canadian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (died 2003)

1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (died 1997)

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2013)

1921 – John Glenn, American colonel, astronaut, and politician (died 2016)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (died 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (died 2000)

1933 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet and playwright (died 2017)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (died 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – James Brolin, American actor

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947 – Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950 – Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, American singer-songwriter, mandolin player, and producer

1964 – Wendy Williams, American talk show host

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Elizabeth Gilbert, American author

1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer

....and on this day in history.....

1334 – The bishop of Florence blesses the first foundation stone for the new campanile (bell tower) of the Florence Cathedral, designed by the artist Giotto di Bondone.

1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics..

1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.