Your Call

Brower Youth Awards honor young environmental activists

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we're joined by three winners of this year's Brower Youth Awards.

Every year, the awards recognize the work of six young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. This year’s winners are organizing for restoring mangroves in coastal areas, protecting endangered Southern Resident orcas, getting black and brown girls outdoors, and more. We'll discuss their important work and find out what young activists are doing to solve the climate crisis?

Guests:

Riya Chandra, 16-year-old high school student at Hastings High School in Westchester, New York, and founder of the Hiking Youth Program for Equity

Maanit Goel, 17-year-old high school junior from Sammamish, Washington, and founder of the Washington Youth Ocean & River Conservation Alliance

William Charouhis, student at Ransom Everglades High School in Miami, Florida, and founder of We Are Forces of Nature

Web Resources:

Brower Youth Awards Ceremony: Tonight at 5:30pm at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
