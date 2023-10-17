Brower Youth Awards honor young environmental activists

On this edition of Your Call, we're joined by three winners of this year's Brower Youth Awards.

Every year, the awards recognize the work of six young leaders who are making strides in the environmental movement. This year’s winners are organizing for restoring mangroves in coastal areas, protecting endangered Southern Resident orcas, getting black and brown girls outdoors, and more. We'll discuss their important work and find out what young activists are doing to solve the climate crisis?

Guests:

Riya Chandra, 16-year-old high school student at Hastings High School in Westchester, New York, and founder of the Hiking Youth Program for Equity

Maanit Goel, 17-year-old high school junior from Sammamish, Washington, and founder of the Washington Youth Ocean & River Conservation Alliance

William Charouhis, student at Ransom Everglades High School in Miami, Florida, and founder of We Are Forces of Nature

Web Resources:

Brower Youth Awards Ceremony: Tonight at 5:30pm at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley

