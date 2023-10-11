Israel bombards Gaza after horrific Hamas attacks

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the violence and destruction in Israel and Palestine.

The surprise attack carried out by Hamas on Saturday in Southern Israel left over 1,200 Israelis dead and 2,900 injured.

Israel has responded with intense bombings in Gaza, which has killed 900 Palestinians and injured 4,500. Almost 270,000 Palestinians have been displaced, with nowhere to go to escape the bombing.

The loss of life and destruction is expected to escalate. Israel says a ground invasion is next with military support from the Biden administration. What will it take to end the violence?

Guests:

Nour Joudah, assistant professor in the department of Asian American Studies at UCLA, former President's and Andrew W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow in Geography at UC Berkeley

Alex Kane, senior staff reporter forJewish Currents

Oren Ziv, journalist and photographer at +972Magazine

Web Resources:

The Guardian: How should the US respond to the Israel-Palestine crisis? Our panel weighs in

Amnesty International: Israel/OPT: Civilians on both sides paying the price of unprecedented escalation in hostilities between Israel and Gaza as death toll mounts

Jewish Currents: The Hamas Attacks and Israeli Response: An Explainer

+972 Magazine: Gaza’s shock attack has terrified Israelis. It should also unveil the context

