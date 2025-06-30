Inside Utah’s PR campaign to take over public lands

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a High Country News/Public Domain investigation about how Utah used actors, AI, stagecraft, and NDAs as it sought to sway public opinion and take control of 18.5 million acres of federal public land.

Investigative journalist Jimmy Tobias reports that last year, as Utah prepared to file a federal lawsuit aiming to take control of millions of acres of federal public land within its borders, state officials sought help swaying public opinion in their favor, so they turned to a group of public relations professionals at Penna Powers, a media and branding firm based in Salt Lake City.

Guest:

Jimmy Tobais, investigative reporter focused on wildlife, public lands, public health and government accountability, and co-founder of Public Domain Media

Resources:

High Country News: Inside Utah’s PR campaign to seize public lands

Public Domain: Utah Sen. Mike Lee Folds On Public Land Sell-Off

