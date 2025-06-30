How EPA budget cuts weaken wildfire smoke protections

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss the consequences of EPA budget cuts on air quality monitoring and pollution control.

Federal monitors have played a crucial role in air quality forecasting. Scientists warn that private and community sensors lack the precision to fully assess health risks without EPA infrastructure.

According to Grist, last month, the Trump administration announced plans to reorganize the EPA and cut staff back to levels last seen in the Reagan era, which could mean the elimination of thousands of jobs. The EPA’s proposed budget for 2026 would halve its funding, from $9.14 billion to $4.16 billion.

Guest:

Matt Simon, senior writer at Grist covering climate solutions

Resources:

Grist: How shrinking the EPA could make wildfire smoke even more dangerous

The New York Times: Canada Faces a ‘Challenging’ Wildfire Season: What to Know as Fires Rage in the West

