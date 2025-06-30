Dispute between health care providers could disrupt medical care for thousands

A dispute between Blue Shield of California and UC Health – San Francisco's largest medical center – threatens to disrupt health care for tens of thousands in the Bay Area.

San Francisco’s City Attorney David Chiu and Supervisor Matt Dorsey sent a letter Thursday urging Blue Shield, one of the state's largest health plans, to keep UC Health "in network."

Providers that are "in network" have a contract with the insurance company to provide services at pre-negotiated, discounted rates.

If a new agreement isn't reached, UCSF Health -- including UCSF Medical Center and UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals in San Francisco and Oakland -- will be out of network for Blue Shield of California members starting July 10.

UC Health said the change would affect not only plans offered by employers but those through the California Public Employees' Retirement System, or CalPERS.