Keys Bags Names Words shines a light on the many facets of dementia

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Keys Bag Names Words, a new documentary about the personal and global impacts of dementia.

As the global population ages, the number of people living with dementia is expected to triple from 50 million to 152 million by 2050, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, nearly one in 10 adults over 65 have dementia and another 22 percent have mild cognitive impairment, according to Columbia University researchers.

In the film, we meet people in their most intimate moments. They discuss how they have adapted to caregiving and in some cases, their diagnoses.

Guests:

Jill Harmon, caregiver for 14 years to her husband Don who suffered from dementia, featured in Keys Bags Names Words

Cynthia Stone, Emmy award winning director and producer of Keys Bags Names Words

