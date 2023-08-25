Media coverage of the GOP's extremist views & attacks on libraries

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Republicans’ extremist rhetoric and policies, including support for abortion bans, their assault on voting rights, and enabling the climate crisis.

Then we'll discuss the far-right's war on public libraries. Throughout the country, far-right groups are trying to control what books kids can read. In Dayton, Wash., they tried to shut down the library altogether, according to a feature piece in The Nation.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times

Sasha Abramsky, journalist and contributor to The Nation

Web Resources:

CNN: Fox News is trying to sugarcoat its right-wing propaganda. Some news outlets are falling for it

TPM: The Most Unsettling Presidential Debate Spectacle Ever

The Nation: Trump Has Never Been More Vulnerable

Nieman Journalism Lab: Why journalism schools won’t quit Fox News

The Nation: The Small-Town Library That Became a Culture War Battleground

