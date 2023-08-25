© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Media coverage of the GOP's extremist views & attacks on libraries

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT
By Flickr user Stefano, used under CC by-NC-SA 2.0/resized and cropped

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we're discussing coverage of Republicans’ extremist rhetoric and policies, including support for abortion bans, their assault on voting rights, and enabling the climate crisis.

Then we'll discuss the far-right's war on public libraries. Throughout the country, far-right groups are trying to control what books kids can read. In Dayton, Wash., they tried to shut down the library altogether, according to a feature piece in The Nation.

Guests:

Mark Jacob, freelance writer, former Metro Editor at the Chicago Tribune and Sunday Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times

Sasha Abramsky, journalist and contributor to The Nation

Web Resources:

CNN: Fox News is trying to sugarcoat its right-wing propaganda. Some news outlets are falling for it

TPM: The Most Unsettling Presidential Debate Spectacle Ever

The Nation: Trump Has Never Been More Vulnerable

Nieman Journalism Lab: Why journalism schools won’t quit Fox News

The Nation: The Small-Town Library That Became a Culture War Battleground

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar