Young people discuss solutions to the worsening mental health crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with young activists about the worsening mental health crisis among children and teenagers in the US.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 14 and the third leading cause of death among people between the ages of 15 and 24, according to the CDC. More than 60 percent of young people with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment, according to Mental Health America.

A report from the surgeon general’s office also warns that social media is a main contributor to depression, anxiety and other mental health issues among teenagers.

What will it take to get young people the help they need?

Guests:

Carmen Ayala, former peer counselor and recent graduate of Pomona High School

Charlotte Rosario, high school junior at The Nueva School in San Mateo, California, founder of The Community Photobooth, youth council member for the National Alliance for Mental Illness, and director of the documentary, It’s Time We Talk About It

Terry Delaney, 16-year-old student at Nueva High School in San Mateo, youth mental health activist, and subject of It’s Time We Talk About It

