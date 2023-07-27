© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Climate
Your Call

Ocean & Indigenous activists call for a total ban on deep sea mining

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published July 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT
UK Natural Environment Research Council
/

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss negotiations on deep sea mining taking place in Kingston, Jamaica.

Rising demand for electric cars and other clean technologies, coupled with the depletion of minerals and metals on land, is driving interest in mining the deep sea to extract cobalt, nickel, copper, and other earth minerals. Fields of small rocks filled with these metals and minerals reside in the deep ocean.

Scientists and conservations say scraping the sea floor will damage deep sea ecosystems and kill animals that haven’t been discovered. In March, Indigenous activists delivered a petition to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) with over 1,000 signatories from 34 countries and 56 Indigenous groups calling for a total ban on the industry. The ISA is the UN-affiliated deep sea mining regulator.

Guests:

Soloman 'Uncle Sol' Pili Kaho'ohalahala, seventh generation native Hawaiian descendent of Lanai, elected official to the Maui County Council and Hawaii State Legislature for over four decades, native Hawaiian Elder of the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument Advisory Council and Native Hawaiian Cultural Working Group, and chair of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

Farah Obaidullah, ocean advocate, founder of Women4Oceans, global campaigner with the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition, and editor of The Ocean and Us

Web Resources:

AP: UN debates deep sea mining as countries and companies now allowed to seek provisional licenses

The Guardian: Is it too late to halt deep-sea mining? Meet the activists trying to save the seabed

Environmental Justice Foundation: Harm done to the ocean is a direct attack on our way of life

TIME: A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

Inside Climate News: Deep-Sea Mining Could Help the Clean Energy Transition. But Is It Worth the Risk?

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll