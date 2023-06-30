Supreme Court rejects President Biden’s student loan relief plan

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss major Supreme Court decisions on affirmative action and student loans. This week, the Supreme Court also rejected the so-called independent state legislature theory that would have given power over elections to lawmakers.

In a 6-3 decision, the court's conservative majority rejected the race-conscious admissions policies used by Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, finding that the programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented.

Jackson wrote in her dissenting opinion in Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina "with let-them-eat-cake obliviousness, today, the majority pulls the ripcord and announces ‘colorblindness for all’ by legal fiat. But deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life,”

Guests:

Chris Geidner, journalist and MSNBC columnist whose Law Dork newsletter covers the Supreme Court, law and politics

Elie Mystal , Justice Correspondent for The Nation, host of the new podcast, Contempt of Court with Elie Mystal , and the author of the Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy's Guide to the Constitution

Web Resources:

The Nation: The Supreme Court Has Killed Affirmative Action. Mediocre Whites Can Rest Easier.

The New Republic: The Mysterious Case of the Fake Gay Marriage Website, the Real Straight Man, and the Supreme Court