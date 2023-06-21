© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
How can we support homeless & at-risk LGBTQ youth?

Published June 21, 2023
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how growing attacks and bans on gender affirming care are affecting LGBTQ youth, especially those struggling with homelessness and mental health issues.

Republican politicians in 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Violence against the LGBTQ community is also on the rise.

Around 40 percent of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ. Providers told USA Today that more than half say they have been forced onto the streets because of hostility or abuse from parents over their gender identity or sexual orientation.

What resources are available for those who are struggling? How can we support them?

Guests:

Kate Barnhart, founder and executive director of New Alternatives for LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth and longtime LGBTQ activist with ActUp

Samirah Crawford, former client and support services specialist at the Ali Forney Center

Web Resources:

USA Today: 'Rejected solely because of your identity': Homeless LGBTQ youths face unique challenges

HuffPost: This Activist Is Changing The Lives Of Homeless LGBTQ Youth

NBC: 'Chosen families' ruptured: How Covid-19 hit an LGBTQ lifeline

Village Voice: Kate Barnhart: The Godmother for At-Risk Queer Youth

The New York Times: After a Ban on Sleeping at Homeless Youth Centers, a Center Resists

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
