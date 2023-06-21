How can we support homeless & at-risk LGBTQ youth?

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how growing attacks and bans on gender affirming care are affecting LGBTQ youth, especially those struggling with homelessness and mental health issues.

Republican politicians in 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Violence against the LGBTQ community is also on the rise.

Around 40 percent of young people experiencing homelessness identify as LGBTQ. Providers told USA Today that more than half say they have been forced onto the streets because of hostility or abuse from parents over their gender identity or sexual orientation.

What resources are available for those who are struggling? How can we support them?

Guests:

Kate Barnhart, founder and executive director of New Alternatives for LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth and longtime LGBTQ activist with ActUp

Samirah Crawford, former client and support services specialist at the Ali Forney Center

