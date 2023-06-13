Trump's indictment, his supporters & threats of violence

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 37-count federal indictment of Donald Trump, his supporters, and threats of violence.

Trump is facing charges for mishandling classified documents, including top-secret information about nuclear weapons and secret military plans to attack Iran. Federal prosecutors say he illegally stored dozens of highly sensitive documents throughout his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and refused to return them to the FBI. He is the first US president to face federal criminal charges.

Why are Republicans politicians like Senator Lindsey Graham still supporting Trump? Extreme Republicans are fomenting violence, while 12 million people say violence is justified to return Trump to power, according to the University of Chicago’s Project on Security & Threats.

Guests:

Jeff Sharlet , journalist, Professor of English and director of creative writing at Dartmouth College, bestselling author or editor of seven books, including The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War

Jason Stanley , Professor of Philosophy at Yale University, and author of three books, including, How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them

Web Resources:

