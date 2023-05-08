"RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE" addresses climate gentrification in Miami

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, We have a conversation with award wining filmmaker Katja Esson about her new documentary RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE. Miami is ground-zero for sea-level-rise. When residents of the Liberty Square public-housing community learn about a $300 million revitalization project in 2015, they know that their neighborhood is located on the highest-and-driest ground in the city. Now they must prepare to fight a new form of racial injustice - Climate Gentrification.

Esson follows the redevelopment of Liberty Square, a historic African American public housing project in Miami and its impact on long-time residents.

Guest:

Katja Esson, academy Award-nominated filmmaker

Web Resources:

DocLands Documentary Film Festival

Global Resilience Institute: Climate gentrification: why we need to consider social justice in climate change planning

RAZING LIBERTY SQUARE