Your Call

The US averages 50 fatal shootings & 92 non-fatal shootings per day

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published May 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM PDT
Activists Across The Country Gather For March For Our Lives II To Protest Against Gun Violence
Jeremy Hogan/Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images
/
Jeremy Hogan
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA - JUNE 11: A woman holds a sign reading, “Congress… Ban AR-15 sales now!” as gun control advocates participate in a 'March For Our Lives' rally and march on June 11, 2022 in downtown Bloomington, Indiana. Similar protests were organized in cities across the United States after several recent mass shootings. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

In 2014, there were 272 mass shootings. Last year, there were 646. This year, there have already been 172, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

The US now averages 50 fatal shootings and 92 non-fatal shootings per day, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In Republican controlled states, it's easier than ever to publicly carry weapons without a permit or license. The opposite is happening in states run by Democrats. Last week, Washington became the tenth state in the country to ban assault weapons.

Guests:

Todd Frankel, enterprise reporter on The Washington Post's financial desk

Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
