The US averages 50 fatal shootings & 92 non-fatal shootings per day

On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

The US now averages 50 fatal shootings and 92 non-fatal shootings per day, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In Republican controlled states, it's easier than ever to publicly carry weapons without a permit or license. The opposite is happening in states run by Democrats. Last week, Washington became the tenth state in the country to ban assault weapons.

Guests:

Todd Frankel, enterprise reporter on The Washington Post's financial desk

Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace

Web Resources:

