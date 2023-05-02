The US averages 50 fatal shootings & 92 non-fatal shootings per day
In 2014, there were 272 mass shootings. Last year, there were 646. This year, there have already been 172, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
On this edition of Your Call, we continue discussing the epidemic of gun violence in the United States.
The US now averages 50 fatal shootings and 92 non-fatal shootings per day, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
In Republican controlled states, it's easier than ever to publicly carry weapons without a permit or license. The opposite is happening in states run by Democrats. Last week, Washington became the tenth state in the country to ban assault weapons.
Guests:
Todd Frankel, enterprise reporter on The Washington Post's financial desk
Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace
