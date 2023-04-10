On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the 20th annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco. The four-day festival, which begins on April 13, features more than 33 films from 11 countries covering a wide range of issues, including marine wildlife, coastal cultures, ocean sports and exploration, and technology designed to protect the seas.

Filmmaker Lansana Mansaray, also known as Barmmy Boy, will discuss New Boats, a documentary that exposes the impacts of international industrialized fishing boats in West African waters and its disastrous effects on fishing communities in Sierra Leone.

New Boats will be shown on Saturday, April 15 at 4 pm, at Fort Mason's Cowell Theater in San Francisco.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival

Barmmy Boy, photographer, filmmaker, musician, director of New Boats, founding member of WeOwnTV, and co-founder and manager at the Freetown Media Center in Sierra Leone

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Headed off the charts’: world’s ocean surface temperature hits record high

DW: The Slow Death of an African Fishing Village

