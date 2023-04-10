© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

The 20th annual International Ocean Film Festival

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 10, 2023 at 8:48 AM PDT
International-Ocean-Films-400x400.png

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the 20th annual International Ocean Film Festival in San Francisco. The four-day festival, which begins on April 13, features more than 33 films from 11 countries covering a wide range of issues, including marine wildlife, coastal cultures, ocean sports and exploration, and technology designed to protect the seas.

Filmmaker Lansana Mansaray, also known as Barmmy Boy, will discuss New Boats, a documentary that exposes the impacts of international industrialized fishing boats in West African waters and its disastrous effects on fishing communities in Sierra Leone.

New Boats will be shown on Saturday, April 15 at 4 pm, at Fort Mason's Cowell Theater in San Francisco.

Guests:

Ana Blanco, executive director of the International Ocean Film Festival

Barmmy Boy, photographer, filmmaker, musician, director of New Boats, founding member of WeOwnTV, and co-founder and manager at the Freetown Media Center in Sierra Leone

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘Headed off the charts’: world’s ocean surface temperature hits record high

DW: The Slow Death of an African Fishing Village

20% Friends and Family Discount for KALW Listeners
Link to purchase tickets: https://ioff2023.eventive.org/schedule
Code: KLAW20
the discount code will be good until Thursday, April 13th at 12 noon.

Tags
Your Call oceanclima change
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar