30,000 Los Angeles school workers strike over unfair labor practices

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why workers who run the country’s second largest school district are on strike for the third straight day.

Los Angeles school support staff are demanding a 30 percent pay increase, saying they barely make more than the minimum wage.

Guest:

Eduardo Jacobo, special education assistant for LAUSD and member of SEIU Local 99

