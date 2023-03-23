© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

30,000 Los Angeles school workers strike over unfair labor practices

By Bee Soll,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM PDT
FrXF-lOaIAEXe2R-1-1200x750.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we find out why workers who run the country’s second largest school district are on strike for the third straight day.

Los Angeles school support staff are demanding a 30 percent pay increase, saying they barely make more than the minimum wage.

Guest:

Eduardo Jacobo, special education assistant for LAUSD and member of SEIU Local 99

Web Resources:

LA Times: Mayor Bass mediating ongoing LAUSD strike; schools to remain closed Thursday

CBS: LAUSD strike continues for 3rd and final day

LAist: Mayor Bass Enters Negotiations Between LAUSD And SEIU As Strike Rolls Through Day 2

LA Taco: I'm a history teacher at LAUSD, this is why I'm striking

Your Call LA Teachers' strike
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
