Trump appointed judge hears case that could ban abortion pill

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a court decision that could reverse FDA approval of mifepristone, one of two drugs used in over half of abortions. By 2021, over half of abortions in the US were medication abortions.

Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointed conservative judge with deep anti-abortion views, is hearing the case this morning in Amarillo, Texas.

A coalition led by the Alliance Defending Freedom, an anti-abortion group, filed the lawsuit challenging the FDA's two decades old approval of mifepristone, despite documented evidence that it is a safe and effective method of pregnancy termination.

Some legal scholars argue that Judge Kacsmaryk does not have the authority to force the FDA to withdraw approval of the drug.

Guest:

Rachel Rebouché, Dean and Professor of Law at Temple University, and co-author of the legal article, The New Abortion Battleground

Web Resources:

