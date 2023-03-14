Gigi Sohn withdraws FCC nomination after "unrelenting cruel attacks”

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why public advocate Gigi Sohn asked President Biden to withdraw her nomination to the Federal Communications Commission.

In a statement, she wrote, "When I accepted this nomination over 16 months ago, I could not have imagined that legions of cable and media industry lobbyists, their bought and paid for surrogates, and dark money political groups with bottomless pockets would distort my over 30-year history as a consumer advocate into an absurd caricature of blatant lies."

"I hope the President swiftly nominates an individual who puts the American people first over all other interests. The country deserves nothing less."

Advocates also blame Democrats for failing to defend Sohn.

Guests:

Craig Aaron, president and Co-CEO of Free Press and Free Press Action

Yosef Getachew, director of the Media and Democracy Program at Common Cause

Web Resources:

Free Press: Don't Let the Smear Machine Stop the Gears of a Fully Functional FCC

Salon: A major injustice is being done": Biden's FCC nominee faces dark money, homophobic smears

The Washington Post: Biden FCC nominee withdraws after a bruising lobbying battle

Daily Dot: How 3 Democrats’ last-minute dealings killed Gigi Sohn’s FCC nomination for good