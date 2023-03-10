© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Who's behind the serial chemical attacks on schoolgirls in Iran?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:57 AM PST
_128845373_capture.jpg.jpeg
An image taken from a video shows a young woman in a hospital after allegedly being poisoned at an unspecified location in Iran.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the chemical attack against schoolgirls in Iran. More than 2,000 students in 230 schools across 25 provinces have been poisoned by toxic gas since November.

Earlier this week, teachers, parents, and university students in a number of cities protested in support of the schoolgirls, prompting violent police intervention and arrests.

CNN spoke with four medical sources who treated students believed to have been poisoned. One teacher from an affected school and four parents of the victims said they were pressured not to speak about the issue.

A doctor who has treated several students told CNN he believed his phone was being monitored. He and three other medical sources said hospital administrators ordered them to refrain from speaking in public about the issue in what they described as a silencing campaign orchestrated by the government.

Guest:

Borzou Daraghahi, international correspondent for the Independent

Web Resources:

Independent: Iran announces arrests over schoolgirl poisonings – but provides few answers as mystery remains

CNN: Medics, teachers, parents accuse Iran government of silencing victims of suspected poisoning attacks

Iran Wire: IranWire Exclusive: Poisoned Iranian Schoolgirls Threatened In Hospitals

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
