Who's behind the serial chemical attacks on schoolgirls in Iran?

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the chemical attack against schoolgirls in Iran. More than 2,000 students in 230 schools across 25 provinces have been poisoned by toxic gas since November.

Earlier this week, teachers, parents, and university students in a number of cities protested in support of the schoolgirls, prompting violent police intervention and arrests.

CNN spoke with four medical sources who treated students believed to have been poisoned. One teacher from an affected school and four parents of the victims said they were pressured not to speak about the issue.

A doctor who has treated several students told CNN he believed his phone was being monitored. He and three other medical sources said hospital administrators ordered them to refrain from speaking in public about the issue in what they described as a silencing campaign orchestrated by the government.

Guest:

Web Resources:

