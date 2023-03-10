Dominion lawsuit reveals Fox Network’s lies about 2020 election

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the Dominion Voting Systems Corporation's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox for promoting Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 presidential race.

The lawsuit led to the seizure of personal cell phones and emails from mid level and top Fox executives and high paid hosts. Based on those revelations, we now know that what they and their guests were saying on the air was not true, but they didn’t want to lose their viewers and more importantly, their profits.

Dominion alleges that the network "recklessly disregarded the truth" and pushed pro-Trump conspiracy theories about the company because "the lies were good for Fox’s business."

Over the years, Fox has peddled dangerous lies about immigration, critical race theory, the climate crisis, and more. Will there finally be consequences? What should they be?

Guests:

David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative reporter and author of It's Even Worse Than You Think: What the Trump Administration Is Doing to America

Chris Lehmann, DC Bureau chief for The Nation and author of The Money Cult: Capitalism, Christianity, and the Unmaking of the American Dream

