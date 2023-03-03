Russia's war in Ukraine, one year later

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine. At least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed – with nearly 13,300 injured - since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, according to the UN.

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail, Eric Reguly: The economic and business winners and losers in Putin’s year-old war against Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal: The War in Ukraine: Lives Forever Changed

Grist: One year in, the toxic legacy of war in Ukraine comes into view

Military Times: US eclipses all other nations in military aid to Ukraine

The Los Angeles Times: Who’s benefiting from Russia’s war on Ukraine? Arms dealers and manufacturers

