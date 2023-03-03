© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Russia's war in Ukraine, one year later

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 3, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST
A rescuer walks among ruins of a school in Kharkiv, partially destroyed by a rocket as Russian forces are solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing steadily towards Ukraine's de facto administrative centre in that region, Kramatorsk.
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine. At least 8,000 non-combatants have been confirmed killed – with nearly 13,300 injured - since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, according to the UN.

Guest:

Eric Reguly, European bureau chief for The Globe and Mail

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail, Eric Reguly: The economic and business winners and losers in Putin’s year-old war against Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal: The War in Ukraine: Lives Forever Changed

Grist: One year in, the toxic legacy of war in Ukraine comes into view

Military Times: US eclipses all other nations in military aid to Ukraine

The Los Angeles Times: Who’s benefiting from Russia’s war on Ukraine? Arms dealers and manufacturers

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar